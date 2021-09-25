Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 40,069 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,688,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 40,069 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $30,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,891,000 after purchasing an additional 359,667 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,699,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,435,000 after purchasing an additional 311,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,690 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,883,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,161,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.