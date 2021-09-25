Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 131,305 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,669 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,305 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Citizens Financial Group worth $27,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $45.32. 4,200,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,003. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.