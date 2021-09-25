Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.05% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after acquiring an additional 318,851 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 854,160 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,350,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 78,880 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,344,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 670,242 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.57 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. The company had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,400.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 89,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,593. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

