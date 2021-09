GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

GlyEco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLYE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.00. GlyEco shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

About GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE)

GlyEco, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of coolants, additives and related performance fluids. Its products and services include additives, ethylene glycol and antifreeze. The company was founded by Janet Carnell Lorenz, John Darc Lorenz, II and Todd L. Smith on October 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

