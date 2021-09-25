Globus Maritime (GLBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 27th.

GLBS opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.33. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $15.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.24% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

