GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS remained flat at $$20.56 during trading on Friday. 7,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48. GH Research has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GH Research stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 201,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of GH Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

