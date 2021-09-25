GeoDB (GEO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.13 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeoDB has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. GeoDB has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $68,275.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00053571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00121828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043323 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,035,915 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

