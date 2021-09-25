Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.02. The stock had a trading volume of 359,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,423. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,672,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,733 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

