General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.790-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.38.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.