General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.54 on Thursday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 224.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 55.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

