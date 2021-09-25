General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lifted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $197.42. The company had a trading volume of 468,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,651. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $206.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.