Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GECFF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale set a $158.34 price objective on shares of Gecina and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of GECFF opened at $152.00 on Friday. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $122.78 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.27. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

