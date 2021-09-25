GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post sales of $319.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.70 million and the highest is $322.37 million. GDS posted sales of $224.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.03. GDS has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in GDS by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GDS by 200.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 20.1% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GDS by 36.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,980,000 after purchasing an additional 345,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 64.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 277,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 108,321 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

