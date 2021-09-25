Gala 24-Hour Volume Tops $167.42 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. Gala has a total market cap of $649.59 million and approximately $167.42 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.0931 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00056286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00129808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043253 BTC.

About Gala

GALA is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

