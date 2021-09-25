fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report sales of $143.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.72 million to $143.90 million. fuboTV reported sales of $61.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $568.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $566.63 million to $569.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $925.28 million, with estimates ranging from $869.03 million to $974.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

FUBO stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,375,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,783,896. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.85.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,624,000 after buying an additional 7,676,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,012 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,339 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

