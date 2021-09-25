Frontier (FRONT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.70 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $74.38 million and $25.70 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00052995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00121247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043088 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,387,500 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.