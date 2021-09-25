Freehold Royalties’ (FRU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Ci Capital upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.37.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$9.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.76. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$3.37 and a 1-year high of C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 187.07%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

