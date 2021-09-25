Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 610,348 shares.The stock last traded at $134.13 and had previously closed at $135.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.20.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

