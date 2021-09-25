Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 25,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 852,384 shares.The stock last traded at $13.25 and had previously closed at $12.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $696.64 million, a PE ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.