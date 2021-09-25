Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 349.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 238,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLC opened at $23.84 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1295 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.