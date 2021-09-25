Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 10,100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.80. 2,908,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.88 and its 200 day moving average is $219.30.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.17.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.