Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 0.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $64,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $35,891,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 734,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $179,336,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Societe Generale lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

NYSE CRM traded up $7.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,368,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36. The company has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

