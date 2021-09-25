Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,256,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $93,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 39,031,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,627,457. The firm has a market cap of $354.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

