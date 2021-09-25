Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.230-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.25 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.19.

FIVE opened at $193.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 1 year low of $123.45 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

