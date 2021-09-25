Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) PT Raised to C$1.10

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 target price (up from $0.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fission Uranium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $430.14 million, a P/E ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.37 and a current ratio of 20.37.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

