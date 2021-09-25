FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Cap Reaches $61.89 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $61.89 million and $3.22 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000215 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001452 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001368 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 782,483,149 coins and its circulating supply is 355,539,531 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

