Financial Insights Inc. Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE:NVO opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.76. The company has a market cap of $237.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.