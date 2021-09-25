Financial Insights Inc. Buys New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 44.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 232.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 772,987 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $50,746,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $39,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average is $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

