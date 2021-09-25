Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,818 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $53,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS opened at $122.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

