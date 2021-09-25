F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $204.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $262,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,353 shares in the company, valued at $15,399,636.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,359 shares of company stock worth $2,290,432 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

