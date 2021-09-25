Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GRUB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.45.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587,843 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,669,000 after buying an additional 3,319,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,890,000 after buying an additional 3,060,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,865 shares during the period.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

