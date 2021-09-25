EvenCoin Reaches Market Cap of $51,875.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $51,875.00 and approximately $151,547.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.39 or 0.00701485 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001197 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.51 or 0.01161002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

