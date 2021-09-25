Ethereum Gold Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $248,336.49 and $195.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00053019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00121311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00043134 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

