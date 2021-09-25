Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 327,689 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,839,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nuance Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,633,000 after purchasing an additional 245,008 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,720,000. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,469,000 after acquiring an additional 979,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,497,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

