Ergoteles LLC Takes $13.13 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 419,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after buying an additional 294,460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,799,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,799,000 after buying an additional 217,990 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,473,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,202,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

