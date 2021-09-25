Ergoteles LLC Invests $14.39 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 11.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.50.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 488,165 shares of company stock valued at $123,476,188. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SQ traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,954,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,211. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.27, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

