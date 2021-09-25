Ergoteles LLC Invests $13.60 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,600,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. South State Corp purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.26.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.71. 814,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.78 and its 200 day moving average is $310.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

