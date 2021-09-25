Ergoteles LLC Cuts Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on COHR shares. Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.20.

NASDAQ COHR traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.98. The company had a trading volume of 148,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,283. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.01 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.