Ergoteles LLC Buys New Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 55,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.18.

COUP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.19. 642,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.17 and its 200 day moving average is $244.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total value of $139,992.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,277 shares of company stock worth $38,503,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

