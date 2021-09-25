Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 60,250 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $15,261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.67.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154.

COIN traded down $5.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,695,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

