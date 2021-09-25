Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 32,273 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,821,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Roku by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,213,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock traded down $12.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.89. 3,630,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.19 and a 200 day moving average of $363.89. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.63 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.58.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.