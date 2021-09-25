Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 134,450 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 134,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,149,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $432.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

