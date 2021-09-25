Ergoteles LLC Acquires 391,514 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 1,078.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,514 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.07% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 38.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,479. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. Research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.