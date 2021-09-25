Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

