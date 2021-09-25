Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,693 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,276,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after buying an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

MKC stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $101.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

