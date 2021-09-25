EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $613.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002314 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

