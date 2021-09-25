Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 583.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,049.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,601 shares of company stock worth $18,735,895 in the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

