Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $987,000 Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $76.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.89. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $724,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

