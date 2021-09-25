Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIL opened at $45.59 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

