Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,468 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

NYSE:MYD opened at $15.25 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.